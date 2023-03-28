A fire has destroyed parts of Balogun Market on Lagos Island.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning. However, the cause and magnitude of the fire is yet unknown.
According to a witness, the fire erupted at “32 Balogun plaza, where ladies’ shoes dealers are.”
Confirming the incident, Jubril Gawat, a media aide of the state governor, said that “two divisions of our Lagos Fire Service are on ground already.”
He said that firefighters from the United Bank of Africa are also helping the state’s operatives to combat the fire.
