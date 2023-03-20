INEC has declared Governor Babagana Zulum as the winner of Borno State’s governorship election.
Mr Zulum, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, polled 545, 543 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Jajari of the PDP, who polled 82, 147 votes.
The INEC returning officer for the election, Jude Rabo, made the declaration in Maiduguri, the state capital.
Mr Zulum polled the majority votes in all the 27 local government areas of the state to emerge as the winner of the contest that earned him a second term of four years.
A total of 650, 533 persons were accredited across the state out of which 633, 646 were declared as the total valid votes.
Mr Zulum earned his second term with a lower voter endorsement rate from the electorate despite his widely hailed achievements in the last three years and nine months. He had in 2019 polled 1,175, 440 votes as against the 545,543 votes he scored in the 2023 election.
Below is the breakdown of the votes by local government areas
1.Kaga LGA
Total Registered: 53, 456
Accredited: 10, 798
APC – 9, 523
PDP – 1091
Total rejected: 252
Total Cast: 10,978
2. Magumeri LGA
Total registered 61,864
Total Accredited 11,212
VAPC – 10428
PDP – 151
SDP – 435
Total valid: 11,092
Total rejected: 120
Total votes cast:: 11,212
3.Mafa LGA
Total registered 73,295
Total accredited 23,779
APC – 23,615
PDP – 083
Total valid 23,715
Total rejected 56
Total Cast 23, 771
4. Dikwa LGA
Total Registered: 59,010
Accredited: 18,835
Valid: 18,338
rejected: 457
Cast: 18, 795
APC – 17, 294
PDP – 765
5. Jere LGA
Registered: 213, 938
Accredited: 50,213
Valid: 48,967
Rejected: 1057
Cast: 50, 024
PC – 45,247
PDP – 2,785
6. Nganzai LGA
Registered: 40, 199
Accredited:8, 210
Valid: 8, 172
Rejected: 46
Cast: 8, 218
APC – 8, 078
PDP -150
7.Guzamala LGA
Registered: 40, 386
Accredited:18, 683
Valid: 18, 567
Rejected: 116
Total vote cast: 18, 683
APC – 18, 341
PDP -200
8. Konduga LGA
Total Registered 98961
Total Accredited 22793
APC 21, 272
PDP 557
Valid 22,139
Total Rejected 526
Total Votes cast 22,/701
9. Gubio LGA
Registered: 45, 973
Accredited:38, 232
Valid: 37, 945
Rejected: 275
Cast: 38, 220
APC – 37,260
PDP -485
10. Kwaya- Kusar
Registered: 55, 303
Accredited:19, 063
Valid: 18, 077
Rejected: 986
Total Cast: 19, 063
APC – 11, 497
PDP -6, 090
11.Mobbar LGA
Registered: 47, 079
Accredited:9, 553
Valid: 9, 327
Rejected: 226
Total Cast: 9553
APC – 8,882
PDP -250
12. Chibok LGA
Registered: 55, 498
Accredited: 14, 043
Valid: 13, 739
Rejected: 302
Total Cast:14 ,041
APC – 8, 134
PDP -5451
13. Damboa LGA
Total Valid 27820
APC – 21,837
PDP – 4,525
Total Valid Votes – 26,744
Total Rejected Votee 1,076
Total Cast – 27,820
14 Bayo LGA
Total Reg. voter 53,469
Total Accredited 18, 177
APC 16,157
PDP 1,370
Total Valid Votes 17, 884
Total Registered Votes 288
Total Votes Cast – 18, 172
15. Ngala LGA
Total registered voters, 70,558
Accredited 17,972
Total cast 17,972
APC 17, 602
PDP 115
16. ABADAM LGA
Total Registered 47,056
Accredited 6634
Total Votes 6630
APC 6193
PDP 252
17. Kala Balge LGA
Total reg voters 45,528
Accredited – 10,567
Total cast 10,559
APC 9,805
PDP 517
18. Shani LGA
TRV 69474
ACC 24882
AA 12
ADC 38
ADP 71
APC 18,018
APM 35
APP 8
BP 05
LP 67
NRM 29
PDP 5858
PRP 06
SDP 07
TVV 24,153
RV 723
TVC 24,876
19.MMC
APC 80,942
PDP 7,365
LP 41
20 Gwoza LGA
APC 22,801
PDP 2449
LP 67
21. Monguno LGA
APC 17,189
PDP 280
LP 0
22. Bama LGA
APC 30,047
PDP 1682
LP 11
23. Ngala LGA
APC 17,602
LP 1
PDP 115
24. Askira Uba
APC 18,667
PDP 1179
LP 66
25. Marte LGA
Accredited Voters 12217
AA 01
ADC 03
ADP 08
APC 12,081
APM 03
APP 01
BP 01
LP 00
NRM 00
PDP 57
PRP 00
SDP 01
TVV 12,156
RV 60
TVC 12,216
Total Reg voters 133544
Accr. Voters 42,382
AA 12
ADC 107
ADP 135
APC 25,034
APM 59
APP 14
BP 06
LP 121
NRM 62
PDP 15,601
PDP 21
SDP 48
TVV 41,221
RV 1161
TVC 42,382
Over voting in 4 units 912 votes
