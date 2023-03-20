Adamawa State governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, maintains his lead in the governorship election after the announcement of results from 20 of the state’s 21 local governments.

But Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains hopeful of becoming the first woman to be elected a state governor in Nigeria. Her hope is hinged on securing a large victory in Fufore, the only local government whose results are yet to be formally declared.

From the results announced so far, Mr Fintiri is leading with over 35,000 votes. While he has 401,113 votes, Binani has 365,498 votes.

The APC will need to surpass the current voting gap to be declared the winner of the election in the state.

Mr Fintiri won in 13 LGAs while Binani won in seven of the 20 declared so far.

Already, officials of both the PDP and APC are pointing accusing fingers at each other claiming that moves are being made to alter the Fufore result.

There is also fear of violence in the state as apprehension grows over the results.

“As it is now, no one can leave the state collation centre and there is a report of thugs blocking all major roads that lead to and out of the INEC office,” a CJID election observer told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

