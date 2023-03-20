The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabir, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.
The NNPP candidate won with 1,019,602 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes. The NNPP candidate thus won with a margin of 128,897 votes.
The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Abacha, got 15,957 votes while that of the Labour Party, Ishaq Bashir, scored 5,409 votes.
The returning officer, Ahmad Doko, declared Mr Kabir the winner Monday morning.
He also announced that the candidate of the People Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko, got 2,183 votes.
Kano has 5,921,370 registered voters, out of which 2,329,055 voters were accredited for the governorship election.
Below are the official results across the 44 local government areas of Kano as declared by the INEC
1. Rano LGA
APC – 17, 090
NNPP – 18, 040
PDP – 225
Reg Voters – 85, 893
Accredited Voters – 36, 780
2. Rogo LGA, Kano
APC – 11, 112
NNPP – 18, 559
PDP – 124
Registered Voters – 117, 162
Accredited Voters – 30647
3. Makoda LGA
APC – 15, 006
NNPP – 13, 956
PDP – 101
Registered Voters – 75, 487
Accredited Voters – 31, 601
4. Kunchi LGA
APC – 13, 215
NNPP – 10674
PDP – 34
Registered Voters – 64928
Accredited Voters – 25306
5. Wudil LGA
APC – 20, 299
NNPP – 21, 740
PDP – 118
Registered Voters – 116966
Accredited Voters – 45335
6. Karaye LGA
APC – 14, 515
NNPP – 15, 838
PDP – 77
Registered Voters – 85557
Accredited Voters – 32, 172
7. Tsanyawa LGA
APC – 18746
NNPP – 16767
PDP – 71
Registered Voters – 89477
Accredited Voters – 36557
8. Albasu LGA
APC – 16959
NNPP – 19952
PDP – 293
Registered Voters – 101, 038
Accredited Voters – 38305
9. Minjibir LGA
APC: 16,039
NNPP: 17,575
PDP: 189
Valid: 35,916
Rejected: 991
Total vote cast: 36,907
10. Gabasawa LGA
APC – 17, 584
NNPP – 19, 507
PDP – 1269
Registered Voters – 87374
Accredited Voters – 39461
11. Ajingi LGA
APC – 14438
NNPP – 15422
PDP – 103
Registered Voters – 87420
Accredited Voters – 32678
12. Shanono LGA
APC – 17, 249
NNPP – 13, 650
PDP – 272
Registered Voters – 75981
Accredited Voters – 32067
13. Bagwai LGA
APC – 21295
NNPP – 17311
PDP – 51
Registered Voters – 95412
Accredited Voters – 40119
14. Kabo LGA
APC – 23, 599
NNPP – 16, 963
PDP – 2118
Registered Voters – 90698
Accredited Voters – 44002
15. Kibiya LGA
APC – 13, 260
NNPP – 17, 157
PDP – 52
Registered Voters – 77929
Accredited Voters – 31131
16. Gezawa LGA
APC – 19, 961
NNPP – 22077
PDP – 277
Registered Voters – 114950
Accredited Voters – 44813
17. Warawa LGA
APC – 16296
NNPP – 14629
PDP – 201
Registered Voters – 75623
Accredited Voters – 32757
18. Tudunwada LGA
APC – 24, 382
NNPP – 27, 434
PDP – 166
Registered Voters – 141206
Accredited Voters – 53336
19. Dambatta LGA
APC – 16995
NNPP – 9674
PDP – 1107
Registered Voters – 121094
Accredited Voters – 28877
Garko LGA
APC – 14658
NNPP – 18808
PDP – 162
Registered Voters – 99454
Accredited Voters – 36316
21. Bunkure LGA
APC – 17156
NNPP – 19277
PDP – 692
Registered Voters – 95059
Accredited Voters – 38527
22. Takai LGA
APC – 25244
NNPP – 23666
PDP – 194
Registered Voters – 128584
Accredited Voters – 50313
Tofa LGA
APC – 12996
NNPP – 15789
PDP – 183
Registered Voters – 80730
Accredited Voters – 29847
24. Bichi LGA
APC – 46443
NNPP – 23029
PDP – 112
Registered Voters – 152372
Accredited Voters – 73328
25. Sumaila LGA
APC – 19682
NNPP – 29057
PDP – 113
Registered Voters – 114740
Accredited Voters – 51349
26. Doguwa LGA
APC – 20658
NNPP – 17184
PDP – 720
Registered Voters – 86705
Accredited Voters – 40099
27. Rimingado LGA
APC – 12, 316
NNPP – 13, 402
PDP – 64
Registered Voters – 72271
Accredited Voters – 27410
Kiru LGA
APC – 27014
NNPP – 29153
PDP – 263
Registered Voters – 132716
Accredited Voters – 57603
29. Gaya LGA
APC – 19272
NNPP – 19246
PDP – 71
Registered Voters – 108443
Accredited Voters – 41067
30. Dawakin Kudu LGA
APC – 23656
NNPP – 31814
PDP – 1350
Registered Voters – 162445
Accredited Voters – 60084
31. Madobi LGA
APC – 17102
NNPP – 25151
PDP – 203
Registered Voters – 92328
Accredited Voters – 43042
32. Garun Malam LGA
APC – 14958
NNPP – 15400
PDP – 107
Registered Voters – 81443
Accredited Voters – 32896
33. Kura LGA
APC – 18924
NNPP – 20989
PDP – 259
Registered Voters – 112597
Accredited Voters – 20989
34. Dawakin Tofa LGA
APC – 25226
NNPP – 24124
PDP – 258
Registered Voters – 112181
Accredited Voters – 54031
35. Kumbotso LGA
APC – 22, 681
NNPP – 37, 668
PDP – 326
Registered Voters – 22681
Accredited Voters – 65002
36. Fagge LGA
APC – 17452
NNPP – 23015
PDP – 540
Registered Voters – 273983
Accredited Voters – 43917
37. Bebeji LGA
APC – 14782
NNPP – 21001
PDP – 254
Registered Voters – 83296
Accredited Voters – 37328
38. Ungogo LGA
APC – 24,644
NNPP – 33,111
PDP – 819
Registered Voters – 205418
Accredited Voters – 62620
39. Tarauni LGA
APC – 21276
NNPP – 31333
PDP – 321
Registered Voters – 226254
Accredited Voters – 31333
40. Gwale LGA
APC – 21548
NNPP – 39460
PDP – 638
Registered Voters – 249537
Accredited Voters – 67894
41. Dala LGA
APC 28, 880
NNPP 54,794
PDP 239
42. Kano Municipal LGA:
APC: 30,264
NNPP: 47,351
PDP: 359
Valid: 82,436
Rejected: 963
Total vote cast: 83,399
43. GWARZO LGA
APC – 26,881
NNPP – 25,419
PDP – 377
44. Nasarawa
APC – 38,952
NNPP- 53,434
PDP – 480
