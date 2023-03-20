The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabir, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The NNPP candidate won with 1,019,602 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes. The NNPP candidate thus won with a margin of 128,897 votes.

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Abacha, got 15,957 votes while that of the Labour Party, Ishaq Bashir, scored 5,409 votes.

The returning officer, Ahmad Doko, declared Mr Kabir the winner Monday morning.

He also announced that the candidate of the People Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko, got 2,183 votes.

Kano has 5,921,370 registered voters, out of which 2,329,055 voters were accredited for the governorship election.

Below are the official results across the 44 local government areas of Kano as declared by the INEC

1. Rano LGA

APC – 17, 090

NNPP – 18, 040

PDP – 225

Reg Voters – 85, 893

Accredited Voters – 36, 780

2. Rogo LGA, Kano

APC – 11, 112

NNPP – 18, 559

PDP – 124

Registered Voters – 117, 162

Accredited Voters – 30647

3. Makoda LGA

APC – 15, 006

NNPP – 13, 956

PDP – 101

Registered Voters – 75, 487

Accredited Voters – 31, 601

4. Kunchi LGA

APC – 13, 215

NNPP – 10674

PDP – 34

Registered Voters – 64928

Accredited Voters – 25306

5. Wudil LGA

APC – 20, 299

NNPP – 21, 740

PDP – 118

Registered Voters – 116966

Accredited Voters – 45335

6. Karaye LGA

APC – 14, 515

NNPP – 15, 838

PDP – 77

Registered Voters – 85557

Accredited Voters – 32, 172

7. Tsanyawa LGA

APC – 18746

NNPP – 16767

PDP – 71

Registered Voters – 89477

Accredited Voters – 36557

8. Albasu LGA

APC – 16959

NNPP – 19952

PDP – 293

Registered Voters – 101, 038

Accredited Voters – 38305

9. Minjibir LGA

APC: 16,039

NNPP: 17,575

PDP: 189

Valid: 35,916

Rejected: 991

Total vote cast: 36,907

10. Gabasawa LGA

APC – 17, 584

NNPP – 19, 507

PDP – 1269

Registered Voters – 87374

Accredited Voters – 39461

11. Ajingi LGA

APC – 14438

NNPP – 15422

PDP – 103

Registered Voters – 87420

Accredited Voters – 32678

12. Shanono LGA

APC – 17, 249

NNPP – 13, 650

PDP – 272

Registered Voters – 75981

Accredited Voters – 32067

13. Bagwai LGA

APC – 21295

NNPP – 17311

PDP – 51

Registered Voters – 95412

Accredited Voters – 40119

14. Kabo LGA

APC – 23, 599

NNPP – 16, 963

PDP – 2118

Registered Voters – 90698

Accredited Voters – 44002

15. Kibiya LGA

APC – 13, 260

NNPP – 17, 157

PDP – 52

Registered Voters – 77929

Accredited Voters – 31131

16. Gezawa LGA

APC – 19, 961

NNPP – 22077

PDP – 277

Registered Voters – 114950

Accredited Voters – 44813

17. Warawa LGA

APC – 16296

NNPP – 14629

PDP – 201

Registered Voters – 75623

Accredited Voters – 32757

18. Tudunwada LGA

APC – 24, 382

NNPP – 27, 434

PDP – 166

Registered Voters – 141206

Accredited Voters – 53336

19. Dambatta LGA

APC – 16995

NNPP – 9674

PDP – 1107

Registered Voters – 121094

Accredited Voters – 28877

Garko LGA

APC – 14658

NNPP – 18808

PDP – 162

Registered Voters – 99454

Accredited Voters – 36316

21. Bunkure LGA

APC – 17156

NNPP – 19277

PDP – 692

Registered Voters – 95059

Accredited Voters – 38527

22. Takai LGA

APC – 25244

NNPP – 23666

PDP – 194

Registered Voters – 128584

Accredited Voters – 50313

Tofa LGA

APC – 12996

NNPP – 15789

PDP – 183

Registered Voters – 80730

Accredited Voters – 29847

24. Bichi LGA

APC – 46443

NNPP – 23029

PDP – 112

Registered Voters – 152372

Accredited Voters – 73328

25. Sumaila LGA

APC – 19682

NNPP – 29057

PDP – 113

Registered Voters – 114740

Accredited Voters – 51349

26. Doguwa LGA

APC – 20658

NNPP – 17184

PDP – 720

Registered Voters – 86705

Accredited Voters – 40099

27. Rimingado LGA

APC – 12, 316

NNPP – 13, 402

PDP – 64

Registered Voters – 72271

Accredited Voters – 27410

Kiru LGA

APC – 27014

NNPP – 29153

PDP – 263

Registered Voters – 132716

Accredited Voters – 57603

29. Gaya LGA

APC – 19272

NNPP – 19246

PDP – 71

Registered Voters – 108443

Accredited Voters – 41067

30. Dawakin Kudu LGA

APC – 23656

NNPP – 31814

PDP – 1350

Registered Voters – 162445

Accredited Voters – 60084

31. Madobi LGA

APC – 17102

NNPP – 25151

PDP – 203

Registered Voters – 92328

Accredited Voters – 43042

32. Garun Malam LGA

APC – 14958

NNPP – 15400

PDP – 107

Registered Voters – 81443

Accredited Voters – 32896

33. Kura LGA

APC – 18924

NNPP – 20989

PDP – 259

Registered Voters – 112597

Accredited Voters – 20989

34. Dawakin Tofa LGA

APC – 25226

NNPP – 24124

PDP – 258

Registered Voters – 112181

Accredited Voters – 54031

35. Kumbotso LGA

APC – 22, 681

NNPP – 37, 668

PDP – 326

Registered Voters – 22681

Accredited Voters – 65002

36. Fagge LGA

APC – 17452

NNPP – 23015

PDP – 540

Registered Voters – 273983

Accredited Voters – 43917

37. Bebeji LGA

APC – 14782

NNPP – 21001

PDP – 254

Registered Voters – 83296

Accredited Voters – 37328

38. Ungogo LGA

APC – 24,644

NNPP – 33,111

PDP – 819

Registered Voters – 205418

Accredited Voters – 62620

39. Tarauni LGA

APC – 21276

NNPP – 31333

PDP – 321

Registered Voters – 226254

Accredited Voters – 31333

40. Gwale LGA

APC – 21548

NNPP – 39460

PDP – 638

Registered Voters – 249537

Accredited Voters – 67894

41. Dala LGA

APC 28, 880

NNPP 54,794

PDP 239

42. Kano Municipal LGA:

APC: 30,264

NNPP: 47,351

PDP: 359

Valid: 82,436

Rejected: 963

Total vote cast: 83,399

43. GWARZO LGA

APC – 26,881

NNPP – 25,419

PDP – 377

44. Nasarawa

APC – 38,952

NNPP- 53,434

PDP – 480

