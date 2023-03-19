The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Sokoto State.

Mr Aliyu polled the highest number of votes and has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Sokoto state.

The State Collation Officer, Bichi Amaya’u, who announced the result in Sokoto on Sunday, said Mr Aliyu polled a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632.

Mr Aliyu, an ally of a former governor of Sokoto State and sitting senator, Aliyu Wamakko, was the deputy to Governor Aminu Tambuwal during his first tenure between 2015 and 2019.

In 2019, he contested against Mr Tambuwal, a member of the PDP, and lost with a close margin of 342 votes after a re-run.

Final results as declared by INEC

No of registered voters: 2172056

No of Accredited Voters: 901513

AA: 66

AAC: 207

ADC: 329

ADP: 1,429

APC: 453,661

APGA: 861

APM: 232

APP: 155

BP: 101

LP: 251

NNPP: 427

NRM: 727

PDP: 404,632

PRP: 522

SDP: 286

YPP: 212

ZLP: 113

Total valid votes: 864419

Total rejected votes: 15357

Total vote cast: 879776.

