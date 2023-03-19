The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Sokoto State.
Mr Aliyu polled the highest number of votes and has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Sokoto state.
The State Collation Officer, Bichi Amaya’u, who announced the result in Sokoto on Sunday, said Mr Aliyu polled a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632.
Mr Aliyu, an ally of a former governor of Sokoto State and sitting senator, Aliyu Wamakko, was the deputy to Governor Aminu Tambuwal during his first tenure between 2015 and 2019.
In 2019, he contested against Mr Tambuwal, a member of the PDP, and lost with a close margin of 342 votes after a re-run.
Final results as declared by INEC
No of registered voters: 2172056
No of Accredited Voters: 901513
AA: 66
AAC: 207
ADC: 329
ADP: 1,429
APC: 453,661
APGA: 861
APM: 232
APP: 155
BP: 101
LP: 251
NNPP: 427
NRM: 727
PDP: 404,632
PRP: 522
SDP: 286
YPP: 212
ZLP: 113
Total valid votes: 864419
Total rejected votes: 15357
Total vote cast: 879776.
