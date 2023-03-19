The collation of results for the gubernatorial election in Zamfara State has commenced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Electoral officers from some of the local government areas in the state are at the INEC state office in Gusau to present their results.

The state has 14 local government areas.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking a second term but Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is threatening his chances of returning. Kabiru Jabaka of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is also one of the top contenders.

Although the APC, PDP and NNPP candidates are considered the main contenders, there are 13 other candidates seeking to take over from Mr Matawalle.

The collation is being led by Kashim Shehu, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi.

See the results below.

1. ANKA LGA

Registered Voters – 82,195

Accredited voters – 27,877

APC – 10,156

PDP – 17,116

VALID VOTES – 27,462

REJECTED VOTES – 404

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 27,866

2. BUKKUYUM LGA

Registered Voters – 98,651

Accredited voters – 36,718

APC – 10,321

PDP – 24,341

VALID VOTES – 34,943

REJECTED VOTES – 472

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 35,415

3. ZURMI LGA

Registered Voters – 129,278

Accredited voters – 46,668

APC – 21,027

PDP – 24,328

VALID VOTES – 45,669

REJECTED VOTES – 861

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 46,530

4. BUNGUDU LGA

Registered Voters – 183,981

Accredited voters – 76,238

APC – 24,865

PDP – 47,464

VALID VOTES – 73,990

REJECTED VOTES – 1,288

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 75,278

5. GUMMI LGA

Registered Voters – 125,411

Accredited voters – 50,422

APC – 20,263

PDP – 27,929

VALID VOTES – 48,394

REJECTED VOTES – 565

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 48,959

The collation officer, Mr Shehu, has announced the adjournment of collation till Monday, 10 a.m.

