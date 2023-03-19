The collation of results for the gubernatorial election in Zamfara State has commenced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Electoral officers from some of the local government areas in the state are at the INEC state office in Gusau to present their results.
The state has 14 local government areas.
Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking a second term but Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is threatening his chances of returning. Kabiru Jabaka of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is also one of the top contenders.
Although the APC, PDP and NNPP candidates are considered the main contenders, there are 13 other candidates seeking to take over from Mr Matawalle.
The collation is being led by Kashim Shehu, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi.
See the results below.
1. ANKA LGA
Registered Voters – 82,195
Accredited voters – 27,877
APC – 10,156
PDP – 17,116
VALID VOTES – 27,462
REJECTED VOTES – 404
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 27,866
2. BUKKUYUM LGA
Registered Voters – 98,651
Accredited voters – 36,718
APC – 10,321
PDP – 24,341
VALID VOTES – 34,943
REJECTED VOTES – 472
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 35,415
3. ZURMI LGA
Registered Voters – 129,278
Accredited voters – 46,668
APC – 21,027
PDP – 24,328
VALID VOTES – 45,669
REJECTED VOTES – 861
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 46,530
4. BUNGUDU LGA
Registered Voters – 183,981
Accredited voters – 76,238
APC – 24,865
PDP – 47,464
VALID VOTES – 73,990
REJECTED VOTES – 1,288
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 75,278
5. GUMMI LGA
Registered Voters – 125,411
Accredited voters – 50,422
APC – 20,263
PDP – 27,929
VALID VOTES – 48,394
REJECTED VOTES – 565
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 48,959
The collation officer, Mr Shehu, has announced the adjournment of collation till Monday, 10 a.m.
