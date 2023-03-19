The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are in a close race for the governorship seat in Plateau State based on the results from 13 local government areas.
Plateau has 17 local government areas but only the results of 13 had been announced at the INEC state collation centre in Jos as of Sunday night.
From the results presented by the returning officers of the 13 LGAs, the candidate of the PDP, Caleb Mutfuwang, won in seven with 318,250 votes while that of the APC, Nentawe Yilwada, won in six with 317,148 votes. The margin between the two candidates is about 1,000 votes.
The Labour Party candidate, Patrick Dakum, is currently in the third position with 34,829 votes recorded across the 13 local governments announced so far.
The local government areas whose results have yet to arrive at the INEC collation centre are Jos North, Jos South, Quan Pan and Bokkos.
Idris Amali, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Lafiya and collation officer for the governorship election, adjourned till Monday at 10 a.m. to complete the collation and announcement of results.
The results of the 13 LGAs announced so far are as follows:
Jos East
APC – 11, 852
PDP – 9290
LP 1347
Barikin Ladi
APC – 18568
PDP – 32119
LP – 4118
Bassa
APC – 25788
PDP – 29135
LP –
Langtang South
APC 12437
PDP 16104
LP 846
Kanke
APC 35436
PDP – 6870
LP 633
Langtang North
APC 20756
PDP 27826
LP 6575
Mikang
APC 10690
PDP 12027
LP 672
Pankshin
APC 28827
PDP 15957
LP 7949
Shendam
APC 30815
PDP 17733
LP 5169
Riyom
APC 12657
PDP 18647
LP 1878
Wase
APC – 35011
PDP – 26557
LP 269
Kanam
APC 48790
PDP 28706
LP 1171
Mangu
APC -25570
PDP -77,279
LP – 1629
