The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are in a close race for the governorship seat in Plateau State based on the results from 13 local government areas.

Plateau has 17 local government areas but only the results of 13 had been announced at the INEC state collation centre in Jos as of Sunday night.

From the results presented by the returning officers of the 13 LGAs, the candidate of the PDP, Caleb Mutfuwang, won in seven with 318,250 votes while that of the APC, Nentawe Yilwada, won in six with 317,148 votes. The margin between the two candidates is about 1,000 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Patrick Dakum, is currently in the third position with 34,829 votes recorded across the 13 local governments announced so far.

The local government areas whose results have yet to arrive at the INEC collation centre are Jos North, Jos South, Quan Pan and Bokkos.

Idris Amali, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Lafiya and collation officer for the governorship election, adjourned till Monday at 10 a.m. to complete the collation and announcement of results.

The results of the 13 LGAs announced so far are as follows:

Jos East

APC – 11, 852

PDP – 9290

LP 1347

Barikin Ladi

APC – 18568

PDP – 32119

LP – 4118

Bassa

APC – 25788

PDP – 29135

LP –

Langtang South

APC 12437

PDP 16104

LP 846

Kanke

APC 35436

PDP – 6870

LP 633

Langtang North

APC 20756

PDP 27826

LP 6575

Mikang

APC 10690

PDP 12027

LP 672

Pankshin

APC 28827

PDP 15957

LP 7949

Shendam

APC 30815

PDP 17733

LP 5169

Riyom

APC 12657

PDP 18647

LP 1878

Wase

APC – 35011

PDP – 26557

LP 269

Kanam

APC 48790

PDP 28706

LP 1171

Mangu

APC -25570

PDP -77,279

LP – 1629

