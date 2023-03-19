The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.
The state collation officer, Muazu Abubakar, said Mr Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yakubu Lado, who got 486,620 votes.
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Nura Khalil, won 8263 votes, while Imran Jino of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 4,226 votes. Ibrahim Zakari of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,049 votes.
Labour Party’s Abu Musawa won 560 votes.
The election was contested by 13 candidates. Incumbent governor Aminu Masari was ineligible as he is concluding his constitutionally allowed second term in office.
“Number of registered voters in Katsina state stands at 3,516,719. Number of accredited voters is 1,399,291. Total valid votes stand at 1,365, 848 while 20,579 were rejected. The total votes cast in the gubernatorial election are 1,386,427,” Mr Abubakar, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, said.
Below is the breakdown of the votes based on local government areas:
MUSAWA LGA
REGISTERED: 84131
ACCREDITED: 35979
CAST: 35941
APC – 24,632
LP- 36
PDP – 10,118
NNPP- 580
PRP – 16
SANDAMU LGA
REGISTERED: 74,399
ACCREDITED: 31,877
VALID: 31,738
REJECTED: 132
CAST: 31,870
APC – 21,055
PDP – 10,641
NNPP- 01
PRP – 03
DUTSI LGA
REGISTERED: 64,743
ACCREDITED: 24,298
VALID: 24119
REJECTED: 161
CAST: 24,280
APC – 15,631
PDP – 8,419
NNPP- 10
PRP – 10
ƊANDUME LGA
REGISTERED: 97,406
ACCREDITED: 41,071
VALID: 39,115
REJECTED: 529
CAST: 39,645
APC – 23,710
PDP – 14,792
NNPP- 220
PRP – 146
BATAGARAWA LGA
REGISTERED: 100,069
ACCREDITED: 41,301
VALID: 40,355
REJECTED: 768
CAST: 41123
APC – 26,326
PDP – 13,510
NNPP- 212
PRP – 81
INGAWA LGA
REGISTERED: 86,957
ACCREDITED: 36,034
VALID: 34,929
REJECTED: 1,066
CAST: 35,995
APC – 22,080
PDP – 12,255
NNPP- 209
PRP – 217
Four polling units witnessed over voting in Ingawa
1. Total number of registered voters in the four affected units are: 3,335
PVCs collected 3,335
BINDAWA LGA
REGISTERED: 88,793
ACCREDITED: 42,922
VALID: 42,305
REJECTED: 436
CAST: 42,741
APC – 28,997
PDP – 12,165
NNPP- 957
PRP – 47
Total number of Registered Voters in two Polling units that were cancelled are: 1285. Due to over voting
1271 total PVCs collected.
KAITA LGA
REGISTERED: 76,526
ACCREDITED: 35,568
VALID: 34207
REJECTED: 912
CAST: 35,119
APC – 24,121
PDP – 9,824
NNPP- 53
PRP – 20
Cancellations in one polling unit due to over voting. Registered Voters 730 and PVCs are 339 in the cancelled areas.
MAI’ADUA LGA
REGISTERED: 88,617
ACCREDITED: 40,768
VALID: 40,130
REJECTED: 435
CAST: 40,565
APC – 28,436
PDP – 11,506
NNPP- 68
PRP – 10
Cancellations in two polling units in Mai’Adua area. Total registered voters is: 1081 the total PVCs is: 505. The cancellation was due to violence
ZANGO LGA
REGISTERED: 73,235
ACCREDITED: 30,659
VALID: 30,324
REJECTED: 268
CAST: 30,592
APC – 19,757
PDP – 10,477
NNPP- 04
PRP – 14
Cancellations in one polling unit. Total registered voters: 578 and PVCs collected 536. The cancellation was due to violence.
RIMI LGA
REGISTERED: 95,642
ACCREDITED: 43,188
VALID: 42,629
REJECTED: 538
CAST: 43167
APC – 28,202
PDP – 13,823
LP- 13
NNPP- 397
Cancelation in two polling units due to violence. 884 Registered Voters
853 PVCs collected.
KUSADA LGA
REGISTERED: 61,313
ACCREDITED: 25,602
VALID: 24,984
REJECTED: 392
CAST: 25,376
APC – 13,750
PDP – 11,151
LP- 04
NNPP- 05
PRP: 17
Cancellations at two polling units. One polling unit was due to violence while the other over voting.
MANI LGA
REGISTERED: 114,440
ACCREDITED: 47,718
VALID: 46,347
REJECTED: 974
CAST: 47,321
APC – 29,678
PDP – 16,180
LP- 16
NNPP- 231
PRP: 28
SDP – 10
Cancellations due to over voting in four polling unit. Registered Voters: 4920
2472 PVCs.
SAFANA LGA
REGISTERED: 83,882
ACCREDITED: 26,879
VALID: 26,129
REJECTED: 715
CAST: 26,844
APC – 15,417
PDP – 10,450
LP- 02
NNPP- 09
PRP: 53
SDP – 143.
FUNTUA LGA
REGISTERED: 147,391
ACCREDITED: 53,353
VALID: 52,601
REJECTED: 705
CAST: 53,306
APC – 31,924
PDP – 19,849
LP- 39
NNPP- 314
PRP: 218
SDP – 03
Cancellations in three polling units due to over voting. Total registered voters is 3517 while PVCs collected are 1525.
DAURA LGA
REGISTERED: 97,136
ACCREDITED: 38,186
VALID: 37,549
REJECTED: 492
CAST: 38,041
APC – 26,548
PDP – 10,689
LP- 08
NNPP- 78
PRP: 27
SDP – 08
Cancellation in one polling unit due to violence. Total registered voters in the PU 333 and the PVCs collected are 333.
MASHI LGA
REGISTERED: 100,191
ACCREDITED: 38,756
VALID: 38,091
REJECTED: 620
CAST: 38711
APC – 28,793
PDP – 8896
LP- 08
NNPP- 74
PRP: 11
SDP – 102.
BATSARI LGA
REGISTERED: 106,955
ACCREDITED: 31,535
VALID: 30,796
REJECTED: 738
CAST: 31,534
APC – 20,053
PDP – 10,247
LP- 11
NNPP- 239
PRP: 158
SDP – 02
Cancellation in one PU due to bandits attacks. Total registered voters are 795. PVCs collected are 795.
JIBIA LGA
REGISTERED: 98,311
ACCREDITED: 35844
VALID: 34,729
REJECTED: 1035
CAST: 35,764
APC – 21,216
PDP – 13,259
LP- 08
NNPP- 22
PRP: 34
SDP – 05
KANKIA LGA
REGISTERED: 78,224
ACCREDITED: 35,156
VALID: 33,210
REJECTED: 441
CAST: 33651
APC – 18,249
PDP – 14,830
LP- 01
NNPP- 16
PRP: 22
SDP – 00
Cancellations in six polling units of the area due to over voting. The total registered voters is 3539 while the number of PVCs collected are 3363.
CHARANCI LGA
REGISTERED: 73,766
ACCREDITED: 30,695
VALID: 28475
REJECTED: 272
CAST: 28747
APC – 20,782
PDP – 7,539
LP- 05
NNPP- 66
PRP: 11
SDP – 0
Cancellations in five polling units due to violence.
KURFI LGA
REGISTERED: 73,078
ACCREDITED: 32,743
VALID: 31,549
REJECTED: 207
CAST: 31,756
APC – 18,750
PDP – 10,545
LP- 19
NNPP- 2,134
PRP: 14
SDP – 02
Cancellations in five polling units due to over voting. Total registered voters 3498. PVCs collected are: 3448.
SABUWA LGA
REGISTERED: 69,794
ACCREDITED: 28,031
VALID: 28,031
REJECTED: 329
CAST: 27,990
APC – 16,224
PDP – 11,340
LP- 01
NNPP- 27
PRP: 08
SDP – 15
Cancellations in five polling units due to reasons including over voting, violence and insecurity reasons. Total number of registered voters.
DANMUSA LGA
REGISTERED: 86,170
ACCREDITED: 33,106
VALID: 32,755
REJECTED: 351
CAST: 33,106
APC – 20,145
PDP – 12,514
LP- 00
NNPP- 23
PRP: 07
SDP – 00
Cancellations in one Polling unit due to over voting. 1790 registered voters and 1681 PVCs collected.
KATSINA LGA
REGISTERED: 294,103
ACCREDITED: 80,627
VALID: 78,991
REJECTED: 1636
CAST: 80,627
APC – 47,241
PDP – 28,982
LP- 94
NNPP- 305
PRP: 915
SDP – 529
Cancellations in four polling units due to over voting.
BAKORI LGA
REGISTERED: 132,698
ACCREDITED: 54,499
VALID: 50,824
REJECTED: 840
CAST: 51,664
APC – 29,892
PDP – 19,592
LP- 07
NNPP- 294
PRP: 793
SDP – 34
Cancellations in six polling units due to violence. Total number of registered voters is: 4336 while PVCs collected are 3554.
MATAZU LGA
REGISTERED: 69,565
ACCREDITED: 29,207
VALID: 28,970
REJECTED: 195
CAST: 29,165
APC – 18,363
PDP – 10,551
LP- 02
NNPP- 09
PRP: 07
SDP – 00
Cancellations in eleven polling units due to violence and over voting. Total number of registered voters is: 6861 while number of PVCs collected are: 5846.
MALUMFASHI LGA
REGISTERED: 173,064
ACCREDITED: 70062
VALID: 69,219
REJECTED: 707
CAST: 69,926
APC – 43,522
PDP – 24,676
LP- 41
NNPP- 519
PRP: 50
SDP – 55
Election didn’t hold in four polling units. Total registered voters in the affected areas 2804. PVCs collected are 1940.
DANJA LGA
REGISTERED: 102,801
ACCREDITED: 45,187
VALID: 44,578
REJECTED: 482
CAST: 45,060
APC – 28,040
PDP – 16,302
NNPP – 39
LP – Nil
PRP – 39
SDP – 02
Over voting at one RA and one PU, reg voters 900, while 898 PVCs collected.
KANKARA LGA
REGISTERED: 135,809
ACCREDITED: 50,688
VALID: 49,912
REJECTED: 564
CAST: 50476
APC – 21,652
PDP – 27,984
LP- 01
NNPP- 151
PRP: 28
SDP – 01
Cancellations in five polling units due to over voting. Registered Voters in the affected areas 3520. PVCs collected are 1650.
FASKARI LGA
REGISTERED: 122,407
ACCREDITED: 51,218
VALID: 50,245
REJECTED: 524
CAST: 50,768
APC – 27,366
PDP – 22,565
LP- 10
NNPP- 152
PRP: 20
SDP – 07
Cancellations in three polling due to over voting. Number of registered voters 1480 while PVCs collected are: 1253.
DUTSIN MA LGA
REGISTERED: 11,649
ACCREDITED: 40,902
VALID: 40096
REJECTED: 779
CAST: 40,875
APC – 23,878
PDP – 14,328
LP- 27
NNPP- 755
PRP: 924
SDP – 12
KAFUR LGA
REGISTERED: 139,814
ACCREDITED: 62,954
VALID: 61,882
REJECTED: 420
CAST: 62302
APC – 42,660
PDP – 18,733
LP- 11
NNPP- 28
PRP: 229
SDP – 56
