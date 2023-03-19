The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The state collation officer, Muazu Abubakar, said Mr Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yakubu Lado, who got 486,620 votes.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Nura Khalil, won 8263 votes, while Imran Jino of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 4,226 votes. Ibrahim Zakari of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,049 votes.

Labour Party’s Abu Musawa won 560 votes.

The election was contested by 13 candidates. Incumbent governor Aminu Masari was ineligible as he is concluding his constitutionally allowed second term in office.

“Number of registered voters in Katsina state stands at 3,516,719. Number of accredited voters is 1,399,291. Total valid votes stand at 1,365, 848 while 20,579 were rejected. The total votes cast in the gubernatorial election are 1,386,427,” Mr Abubakar, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, said.

Below is the breakdown of the votes based on local government areas:

MUSAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 84131

ACCREDITED: 35979

CAST: 35941

APC – 24,632

LP- 36

PDP – 10,118

NNPP- 580

PRP – 16

SANDAMU LGA

REGISTERED: 74,399

ACCREDITED: 31,877

VALID: 31,738

REJECTED: 132

CAST: 31,870

APC – 21,055

PDP – 10,641

NNPP- 01

PRP – 03

DUTSI LGA

REGISTERED: 64,743

ACCREDITED: 24,298

VALID: 24119

REJECTED: 161

CAST: 24,280

APC – 15,631

PDP – 8,419

NNPP- 10

PRP – 10

ƊANDUME LGA

REGISTERED: 97,406

ACCREDITED: 41,071

VALID: 39,115

REJECTED: 529

CAST: 39,645

APC – 23,710

PDP – 14,792

NNPP- 220

PRP – 146

BATAGARAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 100,069

ACCREDITED: 41,301

VALID: 40,355

REJECTED: 768

CAST: 41123

APC – 26,326

PDP – 13,510

NNPP- 212

PRP – 81

INGAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 86,957

ACCREDITED: 36,034

VALID: 34,929

REJECTED: 1,066

CAST: 35,995

APC – 22,080

PDP – 12,255

NNPP- 209

PRP – 217

Four polling units witnessed over voting in Ingawa

1. Total number of registered voters in the four affected units are: 3,335

PVCs collected 3,335

BINDAWA LGA

REGISTERED: 88,793

ACCREDITED: 42,922

VALID: 42,305

REJECTED: 436

CAST: 42,741

APC – 28,997

PDP – 12,165

NNPP- 957

PRP – 47

Total number of Registered Voters in two Polling units that were cancelled are: 1285. Due to over voting

1271 total PVCs collected.

KAITA LGA

REGISTERED: 76,526

ACCREDITED: 35,568

VALID: 34207

REJECTED: 912

CAST: 35,119

APC – 24,121

PDP – 9,824

NNPP- 53

PRP – 20

Cancellations in one polling unit due to over voting. Registered Voters 730 and PVCs are 339 in the cancelled areas.

MAI’ADUA LGA

REGISTERED: 88,617

ACCREDITED: 40,768

VALID: 40,130

REJECTED: 435

CAST: 40,565

APC – 28,436

PDP – 11,506

NNPP- 68

PRP – 10

Cancellations in two polling units in Mai’Adua area. Total registered voters is: 1081 the total PVCs is: 505. The cancellation was due to violence

ZANGO LGA

REGISTERED: 73,235

ACCREDITED: 30,659

VALID: 30,324

REJECTED: 268

CAST: 30,592

APC – 19,757

PDP – 10,477

NNPP- 04

PRP – 14

Cancellations in one polling unit. Total registered voters: 578 and PVCs collected 536. The cancellation was due to violence.

RIMI LGA

REGISTERED: 95,642

ACCREDITED: 43,188

VALID: 42,629

REJECTED: 538

CAST: 43167

APC – 28,202

PDP – 13,823

LP- 13

NNPP- 397

Cancelation in two polling units due to violence. 884 Registered Voters

853 PVCs collected.

KUSADA LGA

REGISTERED: 61,313

ACCREDITED: 25,602

VALID: 24,984

REJECTED: 392

CAST: 25,376

APC – 13,750

PDP – 11,151

LP- 04

NNPP- 05

PRP: 17

Cancellations at two polling units. One polling unit was due to violence while the other over voting.

MANI LGA

REGISTERED: 114,440

ACCREDITED: 47,718

VALID: 46,347

REJECTED: 974

CAST: 47,321

APC – 29,678

PDP – 16,180

LP- 16

NNPP- 231

PRP: 28

SDP – 10

Cancellations due to over voting in four polling unit. Registered Voters: 4920

2472 PVCs.

SAFANA LGA

REGISTERED: 83,882

ACCREDITED: 26,879

VALID: 26,129

REJECTED: 715

CAST: 26,844

APC – 15,417

PDP – 10,450

LP- 02

NNPP- 09

PRP: 53

SDP – 143.

FUNTUA LGA

REGISTERED: 147,391

ACCREDITED: 53,353

VALID: 52,601

REJECTED: 705

CAST: 53,306

APC – 31,924

PDP – 19,849

LP- 39

NNPP- 314

PRP: 218

SDP – 03

Cancellations in three polling units due to over voting. Total registered voters is 3517 while PVCs collected are 1525.

DAURA LGA

REGISTERED: 97,136

ACCREDITED: 38,186

VALID: 37,549

REJECTED: 492

CAST: 38,041

APC – 26,548

PDP – 10,689

LP- 08

NNPP- 78

PRP: 27

SDP – 08

Cancellation in one polling unit due to violence. Total registered voters in the PU 333 and the PVCs collected are 333.

MASHI LGA

REGISTERED: 100,191

ACCREDITED: 38,756

VALID: 38,091

REJECTED: 620

CAST: 38711

APC – 28,793

PDP – 8896

LP- 08

NNPP- 74

PRP: 11

SDP – 102.

BATSARI LGA

REGISTERED: 106,955

ACCREDITED: 31,535

VALID: 30,796

REJECTED: 738

CAST: 31,534

APC – 20,053

PDP – 10,247

LP- 11

NNPP- 239

PRP: 158

SDP – 02

Cancellation in one PU due to bandits attacks. Total registered voters are 795. PVCs collected are 795.

JIBIA LGA

REGISTERED: 98,311

ACCREDITED: 35844

VALID: 34,729

REJECTED: 1035

CAST: 35,764

APC – 21,216

PDP – 13,259

LP- 08

NNPP- 22

PRP: 34

SDP – 05

KANKIA LGA

REGISTERED: 78,224

ACCREDITED: 35,156

VALID: 33,210

REJECTED: 441

CAST: 33651

APC – 18,249

PDP – 14,830

LP- 01

NNPP- 16

PRP: 22

SDP – 00

Cancellations in six polling units of the area due to over voting. The total registered voters is 3539 while the number of PVCs collected are 3363.

CHARANCI LGA

REGISTERED: 73,766

ACCREDITED: 30,695

VALID: 28475

REJECTED: 272

CAST: 28747

APC – 20,782

PDP – 7,539

LP- 05

NNPP- 66

PRP: 11

SDP – 0

Cancellations in five polling units due to violence.

KURFI LGA

REGISTERED: 73,078

ACCREDITED: 32,743

VALID: 31,549

REJECTED: 207

CAST: 31,756

APC – 18,750

PDP – 10,545

LP- 19

NNPP- 2,134

PRP: 14

SDP – 02

Cancellations in five polling units due to over voting. Total registered voters 3498. PVCs collected are: 3448.

SABUWA LGA

REGISTERED: 69,794

ACCREDITED: 28,031

VALID: 28,031

REJECTED: 329

CAST: 27,990

APC – 16,224

PDP – 11,340

LP- 01

NNPP- 27

PRP: 08

SDP – 15

Cancellations in five polling units due to reasons including over voting, violence and insecurity reasons. Total number of registered voters.

DANMUSA LGA

REGISTERED: 86,170

ACCREDITED: 33,106

VALID: 32,755

REJECTED: 351

CAST: 33,106

APC – 20,145

PDP – 12,514

LP- 00

NNPP- 23

PRP: 07

SDP – 00

Cancellations in one Polling unit due to over voting. 1790 registered voters and 1681 PVCs collected.

KATSINA LGA

REGISTERED: 294,103

ACCREDITED: 80,627

VALID: 78,991

REJECTED: 1636

CAST: 80,627

APC – 47,241

PDP – 28,982

LP- 94

NNPP- 305

PRP: 915

SDP – 529

Cancellations in four polling units due to over voting.

BAKORI LGA

REGISTERED: 132,698

ACCREDITED: 54,499

VALID: 50,824

REJECTED: 840

CAST: 51,664

APC – 29,892

PDP – 19,592

LP- 07

NNPP- 294

PRP: 793

SDP – 34

Cancellations in six polling units due to violence. Total number of registered voters is: 4336 while PVCs collected are 3554.

MATAZU LGA

REGISTERED: 69,565

ACCREDITED: 29,207

VALID: 28,970

REJECTED: 195

CAST: 29,165

APC – 18,363

PDP – 10,551

LP- 02

NNPP- 09

PRP: 07

SDP – 00

Cancellations in eleven polling units due to violence and over voting. Total number of registered voters is: 6861 while number of PVCs collected are: 5846.

MALUMFASHI LGA

REGISTERED: 173,064

ACCREDITED: 70062

VALID: 69,219

REJECTED: 707

CAST: 69,926

APC – 43,522

PDP – 24,676

LP- 41

NNPP- 519

PRP: 50

SDP – 55

Election didn’t hold in four polling units. Total registered voters in the affected areas 2804. PVCs collected are 1940.

DANJA LGA

REGISTERED: 102,801

ACCREDITED: 45,187

VALID: 44,578

REJECTED: 482

CAST: 45,060

APC – 28,040

PDP – 16,302

NNPP – 39

LP – Nil

PRP – 39

SDP – 02

Over voting at one RA and one PU, reg voters 900, while 898 PVCs collected.

KANKARA LGA

REGISTERED: 135,809

ACCREDITED: 50,688

VALID: 49,912

REJECTED: 564

CAST: 50476

APC – 21,652

PDP – 27,984

LP- 01

NNPP- 151

PRP: 28

SDP – 01

Cancellations in five polling units due to over voting. Registered Voters in the affected areas 3520. PVCs collected are 1650.

FASKARI LGA

REGISTERED: 122,407

ACCREDITED: 51,218

VALID: 50,245

REJECTED: 524

CAST: 50,768

APC – 27,366

PDP – 22,565

LP- 10

NNPP- 152

PRP: 20

SDP – 07

Cancellations in three polling due to over voting. Number of registered voters 1480 while PVCs collected are: 1253.

DUTSIN MA LGA

REGISTERED: 11,649

ACCREDITED: 40,902

VALID: 40096

REJECTED: 779

CAST: 40,875

APC – 23,878

PDP – 14,328

LP- 27

NNPP- 755

PRP: 924

SDP – 12

KAFUR LGA

REGISTERED: 139,814

ACCREDITED: 62,954

VALID: 61,882

REJECTED: 420

CAST: 62302

APC – 42,660

PDP – 18,733

LP- 11

NNPP- 28

PRP: 229

SDP – 56

