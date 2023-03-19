Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to be declared the winner of the Oyo State governorship election after the collation of results from all the 33 LGAs leaves him far ahead of his challengers.

Mr Makinde won in 31 local government areas with a total of 563,753 votes, according to a PREMIUM TIMES tally, about double the votes of his closest challenger, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Folarin won in only two local government areas, according to results announced by INEC at the state collation centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The final results will be formally announced in the next few minutes by the INEC State Collation Officer, Adebayo Bamire.

Mr Bamire is the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Details latest…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

