The collation of results for the Plateau State governorship election has commenced at the state collation centre in Jos, the state capital.

Results are expected from the 17 local governments in the state to decide the winner among the 18 candidates participating in the election.

After the elections, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the state and finally at the state collation centre.

The major candidates in the governorship race are Nentawe Yilwatda of All Progressives Congress (APC), Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party candidate, Patrick Dakum.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provided live updates on the voting process.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the collation centre will provide live updates of results announced by the electoral commission.

