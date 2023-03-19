The electoral commission, INEC, has commenced the final announcement of the results of the governorship election in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

Ebonyi is one of the 28 states where governorship elections were held on Saturday.

The incumbent governor, Dave Umahi, has completed his second term and so cannot seek re-election. However, his party, APC, seeks to retail the office.

The final results were announced by INEC at the state collation centre in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Sunday.

See the final results below





