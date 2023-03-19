The collation of results for the Adamawa State governorship election has commenced at the state collation centre in Yola, the state capital.

Results are expected from the 21 local governments in the state to decide the winner among the 15 candidates participating in the election.

The state has 2,186,465 registered voters according to INEC.

After the elections, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the state and finally at the state collation centre.

The major candidates in the governorship race are the incumbent governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru, popularly called Binani.

Binani is considered the only woman with a realistic chance of winning the governorship election in the 28 states where the governorship elections are being held.



PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provide live updates on the voting process.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the collation centre will provide live updates of results announced by the electoral commission.

Follow this page for updates.





