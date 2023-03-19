The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation and annoucement of results for the Ogun State governorship election at the state collation centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.
Ogun State has 20 local governments. After the conduct of elections at the polling units and results are announced, collation was done at the ward level, the local government level and finally at the state collation centre.
The returning officers for each of the local governments are to present the results from their respective local governments.
In the state, 13 candidates are participating in the governorship election. The incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are the major contenders in the election.
PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates from the state collation centre.
