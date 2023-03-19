The collation of results from the 20 local governments in Lagos State has commenced at the Lagos State collation centre for the governorship election.

The returning officers for each of the local governments are to present the results from their respective local governments.

After the elections at polling units, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the state and finally at the State collation centre.

Sixteen candidates are participating in the governorship election in the state. The major candidates include the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jide Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Lagos State has 7,060,195 registered voters according to INEC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier announced the postponement of election in 10 polling units in Victoria Garden City (VGC).

There have been reports of suppression of voters in some parts of the state, and cases of violence. Aside from violence, the election in Lagos State has also been marred by poor turnout of voters.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provided live updates on the voting process.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

