The final collation of results for the Akwa Ibom governorship election has commenced as results from the 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) began coming in.

The Electoral Officers of each LGA would present the result of their domain to the Resident Electoral Officer at the state collation centre.

This followed the conclusion of voting and counting votes in polling units and wards in all of the 31 LGAs.

There are a total of 2,198,628 eligible voters (who collected their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs) in Akwa Ibom. During the presidential election two weeks ago, only 587,417 participated in the process.

A total of 18 candidates are seeking to succeed Udom Emmanuel whose eight year tenure ends 29 May.

The election, earlier scheduled for 11 March was postponed by a week to 18 March due to a delay encountered by INEC in getting the presidential election petition tribunal to grant it permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System to be used for the election.

The Tribunal had earlier granted the PDP and Labour Party access to inspect the sensitive materials used for the elections after they rejected the outcome and filed a case with the tribunal.

To be announced winner, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of votes in 21 of 31 LGAs in the state.

Follow this page for live updates





