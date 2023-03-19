The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of results for the Katsina State governorship election at the Katsina State INEC office.

The Electoral Officers (EOs) from all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state are presenting the results of their respective local governments to the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yahaya Makarfi, a professor.

There are a total of 3,459,945 eligible voters (who collected their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs) in Katsina state, out of which only 1,091,187 participated in the presidential election.

A total of 13 candidates are seeking to succeed Aminu Masari whose eight year tenure ends 29 May.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Nura Khalil, remains popular in the state but analysts say the contest is realistically between the Dikko Radda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election, earlier scheduled for 11 March was postponed by a week to 18 March due to a delay encountered by INEC in getting the presidential election petition tribunal to grant it permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System to be used for the election. The Tribunal had earlier granted the PDP and Labour Party access to inspect the sensitive materials used for the elections after they rejected the outcome and filed a case with the tribunal.

To be announced winner, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of votes in 23 of 34 LGAs in the state.

