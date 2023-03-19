The final collation of results for the Kano governorship election has commenced at the state collation centre.

Voting has been concluded and votes counted in all of Kano’s over 11,000 polling units in 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Kano has a total of 5,594,193 eligible voters (who collected their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs). During the presidential and national assembly elections two weeks ago, only 1,746,410 voted.

A total of 17 candidates are seeking to succeed Abdullahi Ganduje whose eight year tenure ends 29 May.

But the keen contest appears to be between the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna; Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) and Sadiq Wali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election, earlier scheduled for 11 March was postponed by a week to 18 March due to a delay encountered by INEC in getting the presidential election petition tribunal to grant it permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System to be used for the election. The Tribunal had earlier granted the PDP and Labour Party access to inspect the sensitive materials used for the elections after they rejected the outcome and filed a case with the tribunal.

To be announced winner, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of votes in 29 of 44 LGAs in Kano state.

