Voting has ended in the governorship and state assembly elections that were held Saturday and the collation of results has begun at local government levels.

Governorship elections were held in 28 states while state legislative elections were held in all of Nigeria’s 36 states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the exercise was held in 1,021 state constituencies – 28 governorship and 993 assembly seats. An interim report on the elections on Saturday said the polls were marred by violence and vote buying.

All 18 registered political parties fielded over 400 governorship candidates in the 28 states. The breakdown shows that Abia, Akwa Ibom, Plateau and Taraba States have the highest number of candidates with 18 each followed closely by Delta, Enugu, Kano, Rivers and Sokoto with 17 candidates each. Cross River and Yobe have the least number of candidates with 11 each.

A total of 10,231 candidates contested for 993 seats in the 36 state houses of assembly.

The 28 states where the governorship elections were held are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Yobe and Zamfara. Others are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

Meanwhile, elections were not conducted in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun States where off-cycle polls are held at different times. The electoral calendars of those states were altered due to judicial pronouncements. INEC has already scheduled the elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo for November.

Voting officially ended at 2:30 p.m. and electoral officers have started announcing the collated results of Saturday’s elections in some local governments.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provided live updates on the voting process.

After the elections, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates on governorship election results as collated by INEC at the local governments.

Follow this page for the results.





