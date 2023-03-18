Two suspected bandits have been killed by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Katsina State after they snatched election materials Saturday afternoon.

The suspected bandits invaded Tsabawa community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina around 12:15 p.m. and started shooting.

A member of the Civilian JTF, a combination of hunters and vigilante members in Batsari, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that they also arrested one of the suspects.

He said they were on patrol duty on the Batsari-Katsina Road when a resident of Tsabawa called their office in Batsari to alert them of the development.

“We entered Karare village when we received a call that bandits had snatched ballot papers in Tsabawa. We followed the route they followed because we know the road too. They were three all with AK-47 rifles. When we spotted them, we started shooting at them. One of them jumped from the motorcycle and started running but we arrested him,” he said.

The source said two of the terrorists died on the spot from the gunshots.

“We handed over the election materials to the electoral officers in Batsari and some of our men were sent to Tsabawa to complement conventional security officials there,” he added.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, confirmed the development but said he was not the right person to comment because the activities of the Civilian JTF are being coordinated by the State Security Service (SSS).

“Yes, we’ve heard of the attack and knew about the development too, but I think you should contact the DSS (SSS) for official comment because the operations of the Civilian JTF are not under us,” Mr Isa, a police superintendent, said.

The SSS does not have an official spokesperson in the state.

The spokesperson for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Garba Aliyu, did not respond to an SMS sent to him while his line was unreachable.

Batsari is one of the areas battling insecurity in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

