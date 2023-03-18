At least three police officers attached to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, lost their lives in a Friday night accident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Masari was travelling to his hometown in Kafur Local Government Area when the road accident occurred.

PREMIUM TIMES is withholding the identities of the dead police officers as we are not certain that their families have been notified. One of them is from the State Investigation Bureau (S.I.B) and another from the anti-bomb squad of the police.

A source at the Katsina State Government House who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred around Jikamshi village in Musawa Local Government Area.

The accident involved the governor’s advanced team of aides and security details, the source said.

“Three of them died instantly while three others have been rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The police have yet to speak on the Katisna accident.

Mr Masari, the outgoing Katsina governor, is expected to vote in his country home in Masari, Kafur Local Government Area.

Katsina is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held today.

