Police in Cross River State, south-south Nigeria, have confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state, Agbor Onyi.

The police spokesperson in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, told reporters on Friday in Calabar that Mr Onyi and three others were abducted along the Calabar-Ogoja Highway.

She said among those abducted was an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Imojara Imojara.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said the four persons were travelling to northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were abducted on Thursday evening.

“The victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla when the kidnappers stopped the vehicle and took them away into the forest.

“One of the occupants, Mrs Sandara Egbung, is the wife of an aide to Governor Ben Ayade,” the police spokesperson said.

Ms Ugbo said the police were working to ensure their release.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election has directed that drastic action should be taken. It is being worked on. Let us hope and pray that before Saturday, everything will be fine,” she added.

A source who did not want his name mentioned in the report said the kidnappers had initially demanded N60 million ransom, which they later reduced to N40 million.

(NAN)

