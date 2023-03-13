An associate professor with the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Kolade Owolabi, has been named the best Mathematics scientist in Nigeria in the Ranking of Research.com for 2022.

Mr Owolabi and another professor of the African Institute of Science and Technology, Charles Chidume, who was ranked in the second position, are the only two Nigerians on the current global ranking.

The 2nd edition of Research.com ranking of the best scientists in the arena of Mathematics is based on data consolidated from various data sources including OpenAlex and CrossRef.

The bibliometric data for estimating the citation-based metrics were gathered on 21 December 2022.

Position in the ranking is based on a scientist’s D-index (Discipline H-index), which only includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline.

Apart from the number of citations, “Position in the ranking is based on each scientist’s D-index using data compiled from OpenAlex and CrossRef, which are the most prominent and well-established bibliometric databases of this type available to the scientific community.”

The ranking organisation said its “best scientists ranking is a reliable list of leading scientists from the area of Mathematics, based on a meticulous examination of 166,880 scientists discovered from various bibliometric data sources. For the discipline of Mathematics, over 6,262 were examined.”

And the “aim is to inspire scholars, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers worldwide to explore where leading experts are heading and to provide an opportunity for the entire scientific community to discover who the leading experts in specific fields of research, in different countries, or even within research institutions are.”

The vice-chancellor, Adenike Oladiji, has congratulated Mr Owolabi, saying he exemplifies FUTA’s niche as a research-intensive university with global reach.

