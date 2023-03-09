Two women have died after a Lagos State government staff bus was crushed by a moving train at PWD/Shogunle in Ikeja on Thursday.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), several staff members of the state government were injured in the incident.

“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated.

The state government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail,” NEMA said in an update.

‘Reckless driving’

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in a statement said their investigation revealed that the cause of the accident was reckless driving of the staff bus driver.

“Investigation gathered revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the part of the BRT bus driver while trying to beat the train traffic signal before the moving train rammed into the BRT bus,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, two adults were confirmed dead and several people seriously injured.

“The injured victims have been administered first aid treatment by the agency’s medical team (paramedics) and LASAMBUS officials, well stabilized and being transported to the trauma center at LASUTH Ikeja for further treatment.

“The agency’s LRT at Cappa alongside LRT at C3, LRU paramedics at C3, Onipanu, Cappa, LASAMBUS officials, Nigeria Police Force, LASTMA, LNSC and Nigerian Army are responders present at the scene of incident.”

