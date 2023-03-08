The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, ahead of ruling on a request by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Mr Obi had obtained the appellate court’s permission to inspect sensitive electoral materials including the BVAS machines that were deployed in the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February.

But INEC approached the court seeking to reconfigure and deploy the equipment for the conduct of the Saturday, 11 March governorship and state parliamentary elections.

The appellate court will rule on the electoral umpire’s application today, Wednesday.

Mr Obi arrived at the Court at about 1:35 p.m . in company with the Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, and senator-elect, Victor Umeh.

The former Anambra State governor who came third in the results of the presidential election announced by INEC had announced his decision to challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

Details later…

