The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Abuja, assembled a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent it at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a statement by Ahmad El-Marzuq, APC National Legal Adviser, the team comprised legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

He said the legal team, consisting of 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), was led by Lateef Fagbemi, a renowned lawyer.

Mr El-Marzuq said Mr Fagbemi had successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

He listed other members of the team, apart from himself and Mr Fagbemi as Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Syebo, Gbotega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed and Aliyu Saiki.

Others are Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

He expressed confidence that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

The APC National Legal Adviser urged the party’s members to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people at the 25 February presidential election.

He also called on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and Peter Obi, Labour Party candidate, who were defeated at the polls, have challenged the outcome of the election in court, alleging electoral fraud.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, as winner of the election with 8, 794,726 votes.

Atiku, Tinubu’s closest rival, got 6, 984, 520 votes while Mr Obi polled 6,101, 533 at the election, according to INEC.

Full list of the APC Legal Team

1. Lateef Fagbemi (Lead Counsel)

2.Ahmad El-Marzuq (Life Bencher)

3. Sam Ologunorisa

4.Rotimi Oguneso

5. Olabisi Syebo

6.Gbotega Oyewole

7.Muritala Abdulrasheed

8.Aliyu Saiki

9.Tajudeen Oladoja

10.Pius Akubo

11.Oluseye Opasanya

12.Suraju Saida

13.Kazeem Adeniyi

