Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has begun a move to reach out to his opponents still aggrieved over their defeat in Saturday’s presidential election.

Mr Tinubu won the election but his three main opponents have complained about lapses in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Tinubu won the poll with 8,794,726 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of Labour Party third with 6,101,533 votes.

The candidates of the PDP, LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have rejected the outcome of the poll, saying INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 on electronic transmission of results.

The oppositions have also announced that they will go to court to challenge the outcome of the poll.

But the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday said the president-elect has asked a committee to reach out to his aggrieved rivals.

Mr Olatunde said a committee of elders of the APC would soon begin to meet with the defeated presidential candidates in a bid to ensure peace after the election.

He added that every aggrieved person will be met for reconciliation.

The statement reads, “The President-elect has set up committees to meet with the gentlemen who contested in the election for us to start the healing process. I belong to one of the committees. We are going to meet them and appeal to them so that we can work together.”

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday morning, Mr Tinubu appealed to other contestants to work with him to make Nigeria a better place.

His words, “I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together. It is the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build together.

“Whether you are Batified or Atikulated, Obidients, Kwankwasiyya or have any other political affiliation, you voted and struggled for a better Nigeria, more hopeful nation and I thank you for you participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigerian founded on a shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideas of unity, justice, peace and tolerance.”

