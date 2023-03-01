Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Osinbajo extended his felicitations in a message he sent to the president-elect on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier on Wednesday declared Mr Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 25 February presidential election.

INEC has also presented the Certificates of Return to Mr Tinubu, and his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

“I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate Sen. Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, while presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, the vice president led the ministers to congratulate Mr Tinubu, his wife, Oluremi, and the Vice President-Elect, Mr Shettima.

He directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the council.

The vice president also attended the formal presentation of the INEC Certificates of Return to both the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect at the National Collation Center, International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mr Osinbajo was one of the 13 presidential aspirants Mr Tinubu defeated during the primary election of the APC in June last year.

The vice president was a political ally of the president-elect. Mr Osinbajo served as attorney general and commissioner for justice while Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

(NAN)

