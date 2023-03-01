The police in Kano have charged the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, with murder for allegedly killing three people.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the lawmaker was arrested and charged to court following an incident that led to the killings.

The lawmaker was reportedly involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

The police said the lawmaker was arrested and charged alongside other accomplices.

“The lawmaker was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, and mischief by fire, inciting disturbance,” the police spokesperson said.

Residents said the violent confrontation occurred at the Dadin Kowa ward, (Mr Doguwa’s ward) when the NNPP agents called for the cancellation of the Dadin Kowa results over alleged incidents of over-voting in the just concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Doguwa, who is seeking re-election to represent the Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency, reportedly arrived at the venue of the fracas to protest the alleged cancellation of the result where the crisis ensured.

