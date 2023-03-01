The police in Kano have charged the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, with murder for allegedly killing three people.
The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the lawmaker was arrested and charged to court following an incident that led to the killings.
The lawmaker was reportedly involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.
The police said the lawmaker was arrested and charged alongside other accomplices.
“The lawmaker was charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, and mischief by fire, inciting disturbance,” the police spokesperson said.
Residents said the violent confrontation occurred at the Dadin Kowa ward, (Mr Doguwa’s ward) when the NNPP agents called for the cancellation of the Dadin Kowa results over alleged incidents of over-voting in the just concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.
READ ALSO: Kwankwasos NNPP demands cancellation of presidential election results
Mr Doguwa, who is seeking re-election to represent the Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency, reportedly arrived at the venue of the fracas to protest the alleged cancellation of the result where the crisis ensured.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999