The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading in Rivers State, with the presidential election results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 21 out of the 23 local government areas in the state.

He is leading his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 23,000 votes.

According to the results published by Channels TV and tallied by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Obi polled 171, 998 votes so far, while Mr Tinubu scored 148, 970 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which is the ruling party in the state, scored 84, 992 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 1,115 votes.

Mr Obi’s largest votes came from Port Harcourt City Local Government Area where he scored 62,451 votes, while Atiku scored 7,203 votes, followed by Tinubu, who scored 5,562 votes. Kwankwaso scored 301.

Meanwhile, results are still being expected from two remaining local government areas – Obio-Akpor and Degema.

The collation officer for the election in the state had adjourned the collation of results over an alleged threat to his life by some supporters of a political party.

There have been reports of attacks and suppression of voters in the state.

