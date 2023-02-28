The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Ebonyi State.

Mr Obi polled over 75 per cent of the votes cast in the southeastern state. None of the other candidates polled up to 25 per cent of the votes cast in the state.

The LP candidate garnered a total of 259,738 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 42,402 votes. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 13,503 votes to come third in the election.

The results were announced Tuesday at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Collation Officer for Ebonyi State, Charles Igwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), announced the final results.

He said the state has a total of 1,563,529 registered voters. However, only 337,887 voters were accredited for the election.

The total valid votes cast was 325,351 while 11,990 votes were rejected bringing the total votes cast to 337,341.

Votes scored by all the political parties are as follows: A-178, AA-248, AAC-264, ADC-477, ADP-327, APC-42402, APGA-4120, APM-367 and APP-182,

Others are: BP-342, LP-259738, NNPP-1661, NRM-187, PDP-13503, PRP -83, SDP-150, YPP-197 and ZLP-925.

