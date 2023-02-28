Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has won Saturday’s presidential election in Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Atiku scored a total of 68,818 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 49,975 votes, followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress with 42,572 votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 540 votes.

Atiku won in five out of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa State. He won in Ekeremor, Kolokuma/Okpokuma, Sagbama, Brass, and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

Mr Tinubu won in two local government areas – Nembe and Ogbia, while Obi won in Yenagoa, which is the capital of Bayelsa.

The number of registered voters in Bayelsa State was 105, 6862, while 177,368 voters were accredited for the elections. The total votes cast were 173, 111, while the rejected votes were 7,786.

INEC is yet to announce the results for senatorial and House of Representatives elections in the state.

In the neighbouring Rivers, INEC had not yet announced the winner of the presidential election in the state.

Mr Obi won the election in Port Harcourt, which is the capital of Rivers State.

