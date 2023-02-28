The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for the presidential election in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, has adjourned the collation of results over an alleged threat to his life by some supporters of a political party.

The Collation Officer, Charles Adias, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa State, announced the adjournment on Tuesday at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt, Channels TV reported.

The professor declined to disclose the names of those threatening his life despite the appeal from the Commissioner of Police in the State, Aderemi Adeoye.

He, however, insisted that he would not proceed until the resident electoral commissioner in the state addressed some of the issues – faulty Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) – raised by those threatening him.

According to Channels TV, results had been collated from 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

The remaining two local government areas are Obio-Akpor where Governor Nyesom Wike hails from and Degema, home of his deputy, Ipalibo Banigo.

See the results below as published by Channels TV:

1. AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

2. TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

4. ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

5. EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

6. GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

7. OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

8. BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

10. OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

11. ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

12. ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

14. AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

15. IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

16. OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

17. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07

18. KHANA LGA

APC 7,649

LP 1,704

PDP 5,483

NNPP 47

19. ETCHE LGA

APC 8368

LP 11,232

PDP 5,919

NNPP 78

20. PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA

APC 5,562

LP 62,451

PDP 7,203

NNPP 301

21. AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 8,066

LP 5,379

PDP 2,358

NNPP 58

