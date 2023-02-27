The Labour Party on Monday alleged that it was convinced that the processes leading to the results of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections have been compromised.

Akin Osuntokun, Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, said this at a news conference in Abuja.

Mr Osuntokun said this was because contrary to the publicly advertised guidelines for the conduct of the elections, INEC did not follow suit.

“Consequently, we regret to state that we have lost confidence in the results being collated and being announced.

“Nigerians have inundated us with calls and protests over INEC’s non-compliance with provisions of the electoral guidelines and the obvious manipulations of the election results.

”We hereby call on INEC to suspend further announcement of the results, and follow its ownguidelines or completely cancel the entire election and make plans for another election with strict compliance with the stipulated laws and guidelines.

”We ask the international community to walk their talk in Nigeria, and cease to condone the multiple evils being perpetrated in our country by the rulers of Nigeria.

“There cannot be one standard for Nigeria, and another for the rest of the world.”

Mr Osuntokun said that LP thanked Nigerians for their support and assured them that their mandate would not be surrendered to another.

(NAN)

