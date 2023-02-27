The Labour Party, one of Nigeria’s main opposition parties in the 2023 elections, has rejected the ongoing collation and announcement of the presidential election results in Abuja.
The party Monday said it was doing so because INEC failed to publish all the results from polling units on its iREV server.
The opposition party thus questioned the integrity of the collation and announcement exercise at the national collation centre in Abuja.
The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, is one of the four presidential candidates that have won at least one state in the elections.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999