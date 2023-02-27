The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Enugu State.
Mr Obi won with almost 90 per cent (88.7 per cent) of the votes cast in the state.
He secured 482,990 votes to defeat his closest challenger Atiku Abubakar, who scored 15,749 votes. Bola Tinubu of the APC scored 4,772 votes, less than 1 per cent.
See the full details of the results below.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN ENUGU
Total Registered voters — 2,112,793.
Total accredited voters — 482,990.
Votes cast for political parties
APC — 4,772
APGA– 1,548
PDP — 15,749
LP — 428,640
NNPP — 1,808
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999