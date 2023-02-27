The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Enugu State.

Mr Obi won with almost 90 per cent (88.7 per cent) of the votes cast in the state.

He secured 482,990 votes to defeat his closest challenger Atiku Abubakar, who scored 15,749 votes. Bola Tinubu of the APC scored 4,772 votes, less than 1 per cent.

See the full details of the results below.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS IN ENUGU

Total Registered voters — 2,112,793.

Total accredited voters — 482,990.

Votes cast for political parties

APC — 4,772

APGA– 1,548

PDP — 15,749

LP — 428,640

NNPP — 1,808

