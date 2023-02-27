Nigeria’s main opposition party, PDP, has threatened to reject the result of the presidential election.

The PDP agent at the national collation centre in Abuja, Dino Melaye, said this Monday while raising concerns about the presidential election result in Kwara.

Mr Melaye argued that the failure of INEC to promptly upload online, results from polling units makes the results questionable.

Details later…

