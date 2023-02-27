The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has taken the lead in the Federal Capital Territory with one Area Council left.

Mr Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, has 111,352 votes from the five Area Councils declared so far.

The candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is in second position with 61,306 votes while Atiku AbuThebakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in third position with 47,792 votes.

So far, the results from Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari, Abaji and Kuje have been declared at the FCT collation centre.

The only Area Council left is Abuja Municipal.

Mr Obi won Kuje Area Council with 14,257 votes, while Mr Tinubu maintained second position with 10648 votes and Atiku came third with 10028 votes.

In Gwagwalada, Mr Obi polled 19694 votes, putting him ahead of the APC candidate who scored 15890 votes and Atiku managed 10987 votes.

So far, Mr Obi polled the biggest victory in Bwari Area Council, where he polled 67198 votes against the 13156 and 10835 votes got by APC and PDP respectively.

In Kwali, Mr Tinubu polled 11,242 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar who 9,054 votes while Mr Obi scored 7,302 votes to emerge third in the Area Council.

In Abaji, Mr Tinubu garnered 10,370 votes leaving Atiku to trail with 6888 votes and Mr Obi emerging a distance third with 2874 votes.

