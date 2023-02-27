The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the 25 February election in Akwa Ibom State.

Atiku won in 23 out of the 31 local government areas in the state, according to the results declared by INEC at the State Collation Centre in Uyo, the State’s capital.

Atiku is followed by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who won in six local government areas in the states.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party won in only two local government areas including the state capital, Uyo LGA.

The South-south state was projected to be one of Mr Obi’s strongholds.

More details later…

