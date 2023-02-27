The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won in six of the eight local government areas declared by the electoral commission, INEC, in Plateau State. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won in the other two.

There are 17 LGAs in the state but only the results of eight had been announced at the INEC State Collation Centre as of 9 a.m.

The results of the eight local governments were presented at the collation centre presided over by the returning officer of the presidential election in the state, Shehu Abdulrahman, the vice-chancellor of Federal University, Lafiya, and the State Resident Commissioner, Oliver Agundu.

According to the results, Mr Obi won in Langtang North, Barikin Ladi, Riyom, Jos East, Mangu and Bokkos LGAs while the PDP candidate won in Langtang South and Mikang LGAs of the state.

Bola Tinubu of the APC has yet to be declared the winner in any local government as of the time of this report.

The results are as follows:

1. Mikang LGA

APC – 5,044

PDP – 7,211

LP – 7,201

2 Barkin Ladi LGA

LP – 32,489

APC – 12,514

PDP -9,073

3. Riyom

APC – 6,936

PDP – 8,181

LP – 15,171

4. Jos East

APC – 6,348

PDP – 5,144

LP – 6,386

5. Langtang south

APC – 7,478

PDP – 12,467

LP – 6,045

6. Langtang North

APC – 8,706

PDP – 17,751

LP – 21,590

7. Bokkos LGA

APC – 10,858

PDP – 8,569

LP – 32,581

8. Mangu LGA

APC – 22,691

PDP – 27,013

LP – 39,387

