The Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has overtaken his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos State with the results of Saturday’s presidential elections declared in 17 out of the 20 local government areas of the state so far.

Although Mr Tinubu, a former governor of the state, has won more local government areas, he is trailing behind Mr Obi by 32,442 votes.

While Mr Tinubu, has triumphed in 10 local government areas, polling a total of 416,436 votes so far, Mr Obi is ahead in only seven local governments, but is leading the tally with 448,878 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES is on ground at the Lagos State Collation Centre for the Presidential Election.

The newspaper had reported how Mr Tinubu was narrowly leading the tally after the results had been declared in 12 local government areas.

But with results declared in more local government areas, Mr Obi caught up with him and subsequently overtook him.

The other two front-runners in the election – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwawanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – have yet to win any local government area in the state. While Atiku has polled 60,330 across the 17 local government areas where results have been declared so far, Kwankwaso has scored 6,870.

The 10 local government areas where Mr Tinubu has triumphed are Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Surulere.

Mr Obi , on the other hand, has won Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Somolu.

The three remaining local government areas where results are being expected are Mushin, Ojo, and Alimosho.

