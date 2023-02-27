The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his main rival Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State.

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, a member of the APC.

Atiku polled a total vote of 489,045 ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 482, 283 making a difference of 6,762. Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 69,386 votes.

Although Mr Tinubu won in 21 local government areas, Atiku, who won in 13 areas went ahead to defeat the APC candidate.

The state has 34 local government areas.

The result was announced by Muazu Abubakar, the Katsina State Returning Officer.

