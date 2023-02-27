Despite losing the presidential election in the local government, Ikeja where he voted, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is enjoying the lead in Lagos, where results from 12 local governments have so far been declared.
The results for the local government areas (LGAs) announced include — Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Somolu, Amuwo-Odofin and Agege. There are 20 local government areas in the state.
Out of the 12 LGAs, Mr Tinubu has been declared the winner in seven while the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was victorious in five.
Aside from Ikeja, where Mr Obi recorded a big upset, the LP candidate also won in Kosofe and Somolu Local Governments, widely seen as strongholds of the APC.
The other local governments won by Mr Obi are the Eti-Osa Local and Amuwo-Odofin LGAs.
The LP’s biggest tally of votes in Lagos so far is from Amuwo-Odofin where the party amassed 55,547 votes.
For APC, the biggest votes from the party were secured in Ikorodu where it polled 50,353 votes.
Breakdown of results:
Lagos Mainland LG
APC – 20,030
PDP – 3,005
LP – 18,698
NNPP – 257
Total valid votes: 43,095
Total number of rejected votes: 2,204
Total number of votes cast: 45,299
2. Epe LG
APC – 19,867
LP – 3,497
NNPP – 76
PDP – 5221
Total valid votes: 29,222
Total number of rejected votes: 1,356
Total number of votes cast: 30,578
3. Lagos Island LG
APC – 27,760
LP – 3,058
NNPP – 79
PDP – 2521
Total valid votes – 33,886
Total number of rejected votes – 1,052
Total votes cast – 34,934
4. Ibeju-Lekki LG
APC – 14,685
LP – 10,410
NNPP – 104
PDP – 2,329
5. Ikorodu LG
APC – 50,353
LP – 28,951
NNPP – 400
PDP – 4,508
6. Ikeja LG
APC – 21,276
LP – 30,004
NNPP – 337
PDP – 2,280
7. Badagry
APC – 31,908
LP – 10,956
NNPP – 153
PDP – 6,024
8. Agege
APC – 29, 568
LP – 13,270
NNPP – 1,513
PDP – 4,498
9. Kosofe
APC – 36, 883
LP – 46,554
NNPP – 903
PDP – 4058
10. Eti Osa
APC – 15,317
LP – 42,338
NNPP – 381
PDP – 3,369
11 Amuwo Odofin
APC – 13318
LP – 55,547
NNPP – 330
PDP – 2383
12 Somolu
APC- 27,879
Labour Party-28,936
NNNP-476
PDP-3,449
