Despite losing the presidential election in the local government, Ikeja where he voted, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is enjoying the lead in Lagos, where results from 12 local governments have so far been declared.

The results for the local government areas (LGAs) announced include — Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Somolu, Amuwo-Odofin and Agege. There are 20 local government areas in the state.

Out of the 12 LGAs, Mr Tinubu has been declared the winner in seven while the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was victorious in five.

Aside from Ikeja, where Mr Obi recorded a big upset, the LP candidate also won in Kosofe and Somolu Local Governments, widely seen as strongholds of the APC.

The other local governments won by Mr Obi are the Eti-Osa Local and Amuwo-Odofin LGAs.

The LP’s biggest tally of votes in Lagos so far is from Amuwo-Odofin where the party amassed 55,547 votes.

For APC, the biggest votes from the party were secured in Ikorodu where it polled 50,353 votes.

Breakdown of results:

Lagos Mainland LG

APC – 20,030

PDP – 3,005

LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

Total valid votes: 43,095

Total number of rejected votes: 2,204

Total number of votes cast: 45,299

2. Epe LG

APC – 19,867

LP – 3,497

NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

Total valid votes: 29,222

Total number of rejected votes: 1,356

Total number of votes cast: 30,578

3. Lagos Island LG

APC – 27,760

LP – 3,058

NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

Total valid votes – 33,886

Total number of rejected votes – 1,052

Total votes cast – 34,934

4. Ibeju-Lekki LG

APC – 14,685

LP – 10,410

NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

5. Ikorodu LG

APC – 50,353

LP – 28,951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

6. Ikeja LG

APC – 21,276

LP – 30,004

NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

7. Badagry

APC – 31,908

LP – 10,956

NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

8. Agege

APC – 29, 568

LP – 13,270

NNPP – 1,513

PDP – 4,498

9. Kosofe

APC – 36, 883

LP – 46,554

NNPP – 903

PDP – 4058

10. Eti Osa

APC – 15,317

LP – 42,338

NNPP – 381

PDP – 3,369

11 Amuwo Odofin

APC – 13318

LP – 55,547

NNPP – 330

PDP – 2383

12 Somolu

APC- 27,879

Labour Party-28,936

NNNP-476

PDP-3,449

