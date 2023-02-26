The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has emerged winner of the presidential election in Ondo State.

Mr Tinubu polled a total of 369,924 votes to emerge victorious.

He was trailed from a distance by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered a total of 115,463 votes.

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, came third with a total tally of 47,350 votes.

The results also showed that Rabi’u Kwakwaso of the NNPP scored a total of 930 votes, SDP (1,293); ZLP (4,783) and APGA (1206).

Mr Tinubu won in all the18 local government areas with a wide margin.

The highest votes for the APC came from Akure South LGA, where the party got over 45,000 votes.

The party also received a large number of votes from Ondo North Senatorial District and sealed the victory with votes from Odigbo, Ese-Odo and Ilaje in the Southern senatorial district.

The result, which was presented at the collation centre in Akure, the state capital, has yet to be officially declared by the INEC Returning Officer.

