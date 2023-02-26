The Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka-Igbo-Eze -South Federal Constituency, Mark Obetta, has emerged winner of the 25 February election in the constituency.
Romanus Nwachukwu, the returning officer for the constituency election, announced the result on Sunday.
Mr Obetta polled 50,881 votes to defeat his closest rival, Vitalis Abba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 19,347 votes.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC), Ikechukwu Ugwuja, garnered 1,003 votes to come a distant third.
Enugu is considered a PDP state because it is controlled by a PDP governor.
The party has not lost any election in the state since 1999.
Pat Asadu of the PDP is currently representing the constituency at the Green Chamber.
Mr Asadu was among the aspirants for PDP’s ticket in the constituency, but lost to Mr Abba, a former chairman of the party in the state, during the party’s primary election in May last year.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999