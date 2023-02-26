PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has taken an early lead in the presidential election results so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State.

He has won four local government areas, including Damaturu, the state capital, out of the six where the results of Saturday’s presidential election results have been collated and declared so far.

Atiku won Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, and Nangere, while APC’s Bola Tinubu only won two – Tarmuwa, and Machina.

Yobe has a total of 17 local government areas.

The proceedings are being presided over by the Collation Officer for Presidential Election in the state, Umaru Pate, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

Mr Pate has so far declared the results from six local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The local government areas whose results have been declared so far are Damaturu (the state capital), Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa, Nangere and Machina.

The collation of the results is ongoing at the presidential collation centre in Damaturu.

Yobe has a total of 1,485,146 registered voters.

The results are as follows;

1 – Tarmuwa LGA

Registered votes: 46,272

Accredited votes:9,884

APC-4416

ADP- 32

PDP- 4178

LP- 7

NNPP- 118

2 – GUJBA

Registered Votes:73774

Accredited votes: 16806

APC- 6643

ADC- 56

PDP-8204

LP- 25

NNPP- 217

Total Valid votes: 15490

Total Rejected Votes: 1312

Total Votes Cast: 16802

3 – GULANI

Registered Votes:66721

Accredited votes: 18587

APC- 7995

ADP- 59

PDP-8646

LP- 06

NNPP- 767

Total Valid votes: 17,756

Total Rejected Votes: 183

Total Votes Cast: 18569

4 – DAMATURU

Registered Votes:119349

Accredited votes: 27672

APC- 7306

ADP- 84

PDP-16649

LP- 769

NNPP- 553

Total Valid votes: 25953

Total Rejected Votes: 1612

Total Votes Cast: 27565

5 – MACHINA

Registered Votes:45848

Accredited votes:48,007

APC- 8067

ADP- 78

PDP-3501

LP- 31

NNPP- 797

Total Valid votes: 12812

Total Rejected Votes: 1082

Total Votes Cast: 13894

6 – NANGERE

Registered Votes: 82254

Accredited votes: 26499

APC- 8060

ADP- 65

PDP-15813

LP- 147

NNPP- 464

Total Valid votes: 25070

Total Rejected Votes: 1308

Total Votes Cast: 26378

