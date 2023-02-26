The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost the presidential election in the local government where he voted.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu voted in Poling Unit 85, Ward F in Ikeja local government on Saturday.
When the final result of the local government was announced Sunday night, Peter Obi of the Labour Party won there.
Mr Obi scored 30,004 votes while Mr Tinubu scored 21,276 votes in the local government.
The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 2,280 votes in the local government.
See the full results of the local government below.
Ward:
Accredited: 57,000
Registered voters 322600
A 109
AA 019
AAC 063
ADC 204
ADP 062
APC 21,276
APGA 069
APM 027
APP 012
BP 087
LP 30,004
NNPP: 337
NRM 020
PDP 2,280
PRP: 014
SDP 038
YPP 029,
ZLP 415
Valid votes 55062
Rejected 2468
Total vote cast 57530
