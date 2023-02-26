The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost the presidential election in the local government where he voted.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu voted in Poling Unit 85, Ward F in Ikeja local government on Saturday.

When the final result of the local government was announced Sunday night, Peter Obi of the Labour Party won there.

Mr Obi scored 30,004 votes while Mr Tinubu scored 21,276 votes in the local government.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 2,280 votes in the local government.

See the full results of the local government below.

Ward:

Accredited: 57,000

Registered voters 322600

A 109

AA 019

AAC 063

ADC 204

ADP 062

APC 21,276

APGA 069

APM 027

APP 012

BP 087

LP 30,004

NNPP: 337

NRM 020

PDP 2,280

PRP: 014

SDP 038

YPP 029,

ZLP 415

Valid votes 55062

Rejected 2468

Total vote cast 57530

