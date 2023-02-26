The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has won the presidential election in seven out of the eight local government areas announced in Kano State.

The APC won in the eighth local government already announced.

There are 44 local government areas in Kano but only results from eight had been announced at the INEC State Collation Centre at about 8:25 p.m.

Mr Kwankwaso won with a landslide in his Madobi Local Government Area with 23,130 votes while the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) got 12,038 votes. The Labour Party got 39 votes while the PDP got PDP 2393 votes in the local government area.

Below is the result declared so far by INEC

Kunchi Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10,359

LP 50

NNPP 8090

PDP 703

Rogo Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10, 403

LP 343

NNPP 19,587

PDP 1616

Dawakin Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 16,773

LP 2020

NNPP 25072

PDP 2477

Karaye Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10, 874

LP 134

NNPP 16,295

PDP 2,132

Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10,280

NNPP 17,219

PDP 1,192

Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 11341

LP 1106

NNPP 24,3067

PDP 1553

Warawa Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10352

LP 125

NNPP 12708

PDP 1277

