The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has won the presidential election in seven out of the eight local government areas announced in Kano State.
The APC won in the eighth local government already announced.
There are 44 local government areas in Kano but only results from eight had been announced at the INEC State Collation Centre at about 8:25 p.m.
Mr Kwankwaso won with a landslide in his Madobi Local Government Area with 23,130 votes while the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) got 12,038 votes. The Labour Party got 39 votes while the PDP got PDP 2393 votes in the local government area.
Below is the result declared so far by INEC
Kunchi Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10,359
LP 50
NNPP 8090
PDP 703
Rogo Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10, 403
LP 343
NNPP 19,587
PDP 1616
Dawakin Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 16,773
LP 2020
NNPP 25072
PDP 2477
Karaye Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10, 874
LP 134
NNPP 16,295
PDP 2,132
Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10,280
NNPP 17,219
PDP 1,192
Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 11341
LP 1106
NNPP 24,3067
PDP 1553
Warawa Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10352
LP 125
NNPP 12708
PDP 1277
