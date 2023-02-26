The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is leading his two main rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina State.

So far, Mr Tinubu has won 11 local government areas, while Atiku has triumphed in six in the 17 local government areas where results have been collated and announced so far.

The state has 34 local government areas, which means there 17 more local governments to go.

Mr Tinubu has polled a total of 216,887 votes, while Mr Atiku has 201,542 votes.

Mr Kwankwaso, who has yet to win in any local government area, is trailing with 23,298 votes.

Atiku of PDP won in Batsari Local Government area with 8,889 against Mr Tinubu’s 7,017. While the NNPP gets 1,096 in the area.

He also won Mashi with 16,086, APC 12,868 and NNPP got 1107.

Another local government area which Atiku won is Kurfi where he polled 12,528 ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 11,203. The PDP candidate also won Batagarawa with 16,987 against 13,950 polled by Mr Tinubu.

Mr Atiku also won Dutsin Ma with 17,917 ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 13,233 and Mr Kwankwaso who got 3,799.

Kusada local government also went to the PDP with10,990 while APC got 7,442 and NNPP polled 474.

Mr Tinubu got eleven

Mr Tinubu however won at Matazu with 12,008 ahead of Mr Atiku who got 9,644 and Mr Kwankwaso who polled 415. In Kaita, APC got 14,595, PDP 11,793 and NNPP 799.

In Musawa local government area, APC has 14,360, PDP 10,603 and NNPP 2,033. Mr Tinubu won Ingawa with 12,315 while Mr Atiku got 12,152 and Mr Kwankwaso 3,388.

In Charanci, Mr Tinubu got 12,779 Mr Atiku got 8,020 and Mr Kwankwaso 609.

In Dutsi local government area, the APC candidate polled 9,258 votes ahead of Mr Atiku’s 8,074 and Mr Kwankwaso’s 289.

Mai’Adua local government area was won by Mr Tinubu with 19,098 ahead of Mr Atiku who got 14,096 while Mr Kwankwaso got 747.

In Rimi Local Government Area, the APC candidate got 16,759 ahead of the PDP which polled15,318 and NNPP 1,039.

Mr Tinubu also won Danmusa LGA by polling 11,259, while Atiku got 7,294 and Mr Kwankwaso polled 699.

In Sandamu LGA, the APC candidate got 13,681, while the PDP’s got 10,434 and the NNPP’s got 399.

Ɗandume Local Government Area was also won by Mr Tinubu who polled 15,062 . Atiku trailed behind with 10,718 votes and Mr Kwankwaso came third in the local government with 3,163 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

