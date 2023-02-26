The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Osun State.

Atiku won in 20 local government areas with a total of 354,366 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 343,945 votes and won in 10 local governments.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, came third in the race with a total of 23,283 votes followed by Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who scored 713 votes.

The total figures were announced by the INEC State Collation Officer, Folashade Ogunsola.

Mrs Ogunsola, a professor, said the total votes cast were 756744.

She noted that a total of 733,203 votes were considered valid votes while a total of 23,541 votes were rejected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

