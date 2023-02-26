The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, commenced the last stage of the collation and announcement of the results of the presidential election.

A total of 18 presidential candidates contested the election which was held across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Saturday.

The election was postponed till Sunday in some polling units in different states due to violence, logistical problems, theft of BVAS and other issues.

But the election has been largely concluded across the 36 states and 774 local government areas in the country.

Some states where the election has been concluded have finished collating the results at wards, local government and state levels.

INEC collation officers across the states are expected to present their final tallies at the National Collation Centre in Abuja from 6 p.m. Sunday.

State collation officers are expected to take turns presenting their results.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who presides over the proceedings at the National Collation Centre, is the Chief Returning Officer of the presidential election. He will make the announcement of the final results and declare the winner of the election after taking the results of the elections from the polling units across the country.

INEC had announced earlier that the final collation would commence at about noon but was later adjourned to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s general election is the seventh since the restoration of democracy in the country. The previous elections were held in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Described as the most keenly contested poll in Nigeria’s contemporary political history, this year’s ballots had 18 registered parties to be voted for.

However, four are considered major contenders. They are Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP.

To be declared the winner, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of votes in 25 states (two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja).

Follow this page for live updates.





